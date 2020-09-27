William Suberg Jr. went to be with the Lord Sept. 18, 2020 at 81 years old. William (Bill) was born on January 17, 1939 to William Suberg and Thelma Gastring in San Antonio, TX. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; son Henry; brother Joseph & grandson Kevin. He is survived by his wife Bonnie; daughter Jeannie Phipps (Brian); sons William "Tracy" Suberg III (Renae), Richard Suberg (Dorothy); sister Dorothy Meyers; granddaughters Victoria Phipps, Alexavery Hawkins; grandson Garrett Hawkins (Betsy). Donations may be made in memoriam to Central Catholic High School https://www.cchs-satx.org/give