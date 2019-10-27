|
SMSGT William "Bill" J. Bagnato was born June 12, 1954 to Adolph and Ruby Bagnato in San Diego, California. He passed away October 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. The family moved to Texas in the 70's and Bill was a proud graduate of Southwest Highschool. He proudly joined and served the United States Air Force for served 27 years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy of Devine, Texas; sons, Michael Sheehy of Corpus Christi, Christopher McCoy of Kentucky and Johnathan McCoy; brothers, Ronald and Peggy Dennis of New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, Rudy and Suzanne Bagnato of Converse, Texas; sisters, Donna Bagnato and Patricia Munoz of San Antonio, Texas; 8 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019