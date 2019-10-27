Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bagnato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Bagnato


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Bill" Bagnato Obituary

SMSGT William "Bill" J. Bagnato was born June 12, 1954 to Adolph and Ruby Bagnato in San Diego, California. He passed away October 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. The family moved to Texas in the 70's and Bill was a proud graduate of Southwest Highschool. He proudly joined and served the United States Air Force for served 27 years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Judy of Devine, Texas; sons, Michael Sheehy of Corpus Christi, Christopher McCoy of Kentucky and Johnathan McCoy; brothers, Ronald and Peggy Dennis of New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, Rudy and Suzanne Bagnato of Converse, Texas; sisters, Donna Bagnato and Patricia Munoz of San Antonio, Texas; 8 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now