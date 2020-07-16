1/1
William J. "Bill" Mahlman
William J. "Bill" Mahlman, 65, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 11, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1955 in San Antonio, TX to the late John and Jean (Marucheau) Mahlman.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jeannie; daughter, Ruby; brother, Allan (Sheila) Snook; sisters, Pamela (Gerard) Dela Cruz, and Debra (Steve) Miller; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother, Michael Mahlman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

Services will be held privately.

Bill will be laid to rest in Greenwood, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Ruby's college fund, c/o G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
