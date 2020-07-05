William J. Waterman, Jim to his family, friends and students went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7 at the age of 94.

Jim was born in Hannibal, Missouri on October 27, 1925 to Gilbert and Eleanor Waterman. Jim grew up and around Center, Missouri where he met, dated and married the love of his life, Eleanor Ann Morgan on July 23, 1943. Jim, age 17 and recently graduated High School, married Ann, age 16 and still in school. In October 1943, Jim joined the Army Air Corp with thoughts of being a pilot but was redirected to being a much-needed navigator. After extensive training at bases in California, New Mexico, and Louisiana, the navigator program was downsized and Jim was headed to gunnery school. Three days before graduation, Japan surrendered. Jim was awarded his wings and PFC stripes. With the end of the war drawing near and with his aptitude for business, Jim was sent to Naples Field in Alabama to assist in closing the base. By this time Jim had accumulated enough points to muster out and was sent back to Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis for discharge.

After the war ended and having worked for three years in and around Center, Missouri, Jim along with his wife, two children and a third on the way, decided that college was his best path for a future. The family moved to Kirksville, Missouri and with the help of the GI Bill and a job at JC Penney, Jim completed both a Bachelors' and then a Masters' Degree in Business and Economics at Northeast Missouri State Teachers College.

With the help of a dear Pastor friend that had moved to Texas, Jim was able to secure a teaching position at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. The family of five packed up and moved to Texas. Three years later and after teaching night courses at San Antonio College (SAC), Jim was offered a full-time position with SAC. Jim was on the faculty as a teacher, and also served several years as Director of Financial Aid and Dean of Student Affairs, where he touched the lives of thousands of students.

With the kids raised, Jim retired in 1986 and began traveling extensively with Ann. They visited every state except North Dakota as they learned to live in an RV. In addition to travel, both in the US and in Europe, Jim's true pleasure could be found on the golf course where he played regularly until knee and hip problems had him surrender his clubs.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, sister Edith, brothers, Ted, Bob, and Richard and a multitude of life-long friends. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, of almost 77 years, four children Jim, Bill, Jerry, Cathy; five grandchildren Jennifer Snyder, Jeffrey Waterman, Jeremy Grunwell, James Waterman and Morgan Hayes; and three great grandchildren Molly Waterman, Miranda Waterman, and William Grunwell with a fourth great grandchild due in September.

Jim was a faithful member of San Antonio First Church of the Nazarene, and a number of other churches over the years. Truly a man of God with a quiet and loving countenance, he was the standard by which many people were measured. As one of his children, I can say that each of us have some of his qualities but none of us have all of them. He truly was a special person that touched the lives of everyone he met and is remembered fondly by all.

Jim was his Lord's servant here on earth and is now resting in the arms of the Lord.

A memorial service will be held in the near future but a date and time have not been set.