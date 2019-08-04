|
|
1928 - 2019
William "Bill" J. Wolf, born February 2, 1928, in West, TX, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at age 91. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Hilbig Wolf and his siblings Martin, Evelyn (Mueller), Vernon, James, Jerry and Alex. Bill is survived by his sisters Imelda Matjeka and Bernardine Wolf, nieces Joy Burgar, Debbie Pruett, Celeste Rabel, Jeanette Hamilton, Tanna Perrin, Donna Lawrence, and Sandra Bomersbach, nephews Jim Wolf and William B. Wolf, and great nieces and nephews, including Adam Rabel and Alyson Rabel, who assisted with his healthcare, as well as numerous great-great nieces and nephews. Bill served as a Naval Seaman aboard the USS Terror during World War II. He retired from the US Postal Service in 1983 after serving 36 years. The family wishes to thank Poet's Walk San Antonio and Generous Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 8:30 am to 9:00 am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
ROSARY
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 2019
9:00 AM
FUNERAL MASS
9:30 AM
OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
223 E SUMMIT AVE
Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019