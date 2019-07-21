Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Molina Rojos restaurant
130132 Nacogdoches Rd.
William Jewell (Bill "Wx5W") Roney

William Jewell (Bill "Wx5W") Roney Obituary
July 1, 2019
William (Bill "WX5W") Jewell Roney II passed away July 1, 2019 surrounded by his family, after a long illness. Bill proudly served in the Air Force for 26 Yrs.


He is survived by his wife of 63 yrs., Gabrietta (Gai), daughter Starr Nichols, son William (Jay) Roney III, three grandchildren, Kaci Nichols, Clay Nichols, his wife Michelle Nichols, and William Roney IV, 2 great grandsons, his sister Mary Ruth Long (Charles), sister and brother-in-law Scarlett and John Aucoin, brother-in-law Guy Johnson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on 28 July 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Molina Rojos restaurant located at 130132 Nacogdoches Rd. S.A. TX.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
