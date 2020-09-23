A lover of life and a superlative son, brother, husband, father, uncle, mentor, and friend.Bill was born in 1952 in Windsor, Vermont. He served in the US Navy as a BTFN (Fireman, Boiler Technician Striker) on the USS Furse DD-882 during the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense Service Medal.He had successful careers in construction, logistics, real estate and entrepreneurship. Never fully accepting retirement, he had an enthusiasm for problem-solving and pursuing opportunities. He always prided himself on his work ethic - no day was complete without rising early and making the most of it.Bill was a lifelong learner, teacher, and lover of nature. He found peace in fishing, hiking, hunting, gardening with his wife, and playing video games with his sons and friends. His charm shined most when he hosted holidays for his family. He had enormous creativity and wit that came through most frequently in his jokes and writing, some of which he shared to the world through his series From the Desk of Bill Lucas. Since his passing, his family has heard countless stories of how Bill was a port in the storm for anyone going through troubled times.Endowed member of Albert Pike Lodge #1169 Past Master, SA Chapter #381 RAM, SA Council R.&S.M., Member of SA Commandery #7 Knights Templar, 32° Scottish Rite Mason; member of several real estate associations (STCAR, NAR, TAR, ICSC); member of The American Legion, Alamo Post 2; Certified Mentor, The SCORE Assn.; former President, SA Transportation Assn.; former Secretary Treasurer, South Central Texas Optimist District.He was preceded in death by his father Leon Robert Lucas, mother Mary Catherine VanDuzee, step-father Terrance VanDuzee, and sister Anne Marie Lucas Flanagan.He is survived by Theresa, his wife of 21 years ("plus 3", as Bill would say), his sons Michael and Thomas, his brothers Matthew (Becky) & James (Gerald), sister Catherine Jentsch, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.From the Desk of Bill Lucas has come to a close, but the legacy he worked to build will live on.The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guestbook and access livestreamed services and recordings at www.porterloring.com

