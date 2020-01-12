|
In memory ofRev. Fr. William JosephCollins, M.S.C.(Beloved Priest, Teacher and Friend)
Fr. Bill was born to Tom and Nora Collins in County Kerry, Ireland and was the oldest of four children. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Christy. He is survived by his sister Margaret and brother, Tom, their families, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Fr. Bill was ordained to the priesthood on December 21, 1967 and celebrated his 52nd year in priestly ministry on December 21, 2019. For these 52 years of priestly ministry, he was a priest with the Irish Province of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. Fr. Bill arrived in San Antonio in 1971 from Venezuela, where he had ministered for the previous three years. Since 1971 he served the Archdiocese of San Antonio as Associate Pastor at St. Henry's, and Pastor at Immaculate Conception and St. Anthony de Padua. He was the Archdiocese Director of RENEW, served on various Archbishop appointed Committees and was President of the Archdiocesan Presbyteral Council.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church (314 Merida St.) on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00pm. Presider for this Mass will be Bishop Michael J. Boulette, DD. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church (102 Lorenz Rd.) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00pm. Presider for this Mass will be Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, MSpS. In Fr. Bill's continual desire to serve and help others, his body has been donated to science and his remains will be repatriated to Ireland at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart (MSC's), care of Fr. Kevin Shanahan, MSC at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX 78209. Jesus calls us, he waits for us;And when we kneel at his feet,What joy, what sweetness, what light,What strength and consolationHe pours into our souls. Meditations of Fr. Jules ChevalierFounder of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020