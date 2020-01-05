|
Lt. Col. William Joseph Rohleder, born May 20, 1935, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2019. William served with distinction in the United States Air Force and received numerous awards and accommodations. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Melesina Rohleder, brother, Albert Rohleder, and sisters, Irene Bumpus, Marcela Rohleder, Anna Marie Rohleder, Bernita Long, and grandchild Eric Rohleder. William is survived by his loving wife of 63 year, Eunice Rohleder, brother James Rohleder, and children Stephen (Giselle) Rohleder, Robert (Judy) Rohleder, Mark Rohleder, and Cathy (Chris) Adamson; grandchildren, Daniel (Joanna) Rohleder, Kathleen (Michael) Sneed, Matthew Rohleder, Christopher (Amanda) Rohleder, William (Brittany) Rohleder, Nicholas (Deborah) Rohleder, Savannah (Cameron) O'Brien, Stephen and Jonathan Adamson. He will also be missed by his 4 great grandchildren, August, Carl, Alice, Erin Rohleder and Jillian Sneed. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Services will be at Fort Sam Main Post Chapel on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020