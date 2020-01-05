Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Main Post Chapel
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
William Joseph Rohleder


1935 - 2019
William Joseph Rohleder Obituary

Lt. Col. William Joseph Rohleder, born May 20, 1935, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2019. William served with distinction in the United States Air Force and received numerous awards and accommodations. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Melesina Rohleder, brother, Albert Rohleder, and sisters, Irene Bumpus, Marcela Rohleder, Anna Marie Rohleder, Bernita Long, and grandchild Eric Rohleder. William is survived by his loving wife of 63 year, Eunice Rohleder, brother James Rohleder, and children Stephen (Giselle) Rohleder, Robert (Judy) Rohleder, Mark Rohleder, and Cathy (Chris) Adamson; grandchildren, Daniel (Joanna) Rohleder, Kathleen (Michael) Sneed, Matthew Rohleder, Christopher (Amanda) Rohleder, William (Brittany) Rohleder, Nicholas (Deborah) Rohleder, Savannah (Cameron) O'Brien, Stephen and Jonathan Adamson. He will also be missed by his 4 great grandchildren, August, Carl, Alice, Erin Rohleder and Jillian Sneed. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Services will be at Fort Sam Main Post Chapel on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
