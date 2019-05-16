|
16 May 2019
REMEMBERING BILLY
Mi Querido Billito, three years ago God called you home. Mi corazon sigue herido y mi
alma destrozada.
Como quisiera ver tus ojos verdes que tanto anoro. God blessed me with your love; in daily prayers, I thank Him. Still, the pain and loss remain close to the surface--in the fragrance of Confederate Jasmine, the blooms of pomegranate, the birds of spring, reassuring words in difficult times. How overjoyed you'd be finding our Valdez relatives in California; they know about you; I'd love they would have known you. " Jesus saith unto her, Woman, Why weepest thou? Whom seekest thou? John 20:15. The only one who can heal the
broken heart is interested in every tear and every trial.
" He careth for you."
Te Amo
Tu Esposa, Rach
Published in Express-News on May 16, 2019