March 19, 1933 - March 28, 2019
William LeRoy Coker, beloved father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019 at the age of 86.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 19, 1933. William was known as "LeRoy" to family and friends, and "Opie" to his grand- daughters. He is preceded in death by his father, John Coker; his mother, Adellene M. Coker; and brothers, John Coker, Charles Coker, Fred Coker, and James Coker. LeRoy is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann and Dorothy Jean; his brother, Robert Coker; his son, Jeffrey Coker and wife Jacquelyn; his daughter, Julie Coker; three granddaughters, Rylee, Kassidi, and Kyndal Coker; and other numerous family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospital for their care and support these last three months of LeRoy's life.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North (on Cherry Ridge). Chapel Service will be celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019