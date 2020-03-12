Home

William M. "Bill" Bass Jr.

William M. "Bill" Bass Jr. Obituary

MSgt. William M. "Bill" Bass, Jr., USAF (Ret.) age 75 of San Antonio went peacefully to join the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1944 in Americus, Georgia but he was a Texan at heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, William M. and Hazel E. Bass, Sr. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Jean Bass; children, Becky Chadwick (Mark), Melissa Bass (Michael Payne), Mitchell Bass (Billie Jo) and Wesley Bass (Treena); 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Eloise Erwin (George); brother, Johnny Bass; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He served the Lord in his Church in many positions and will be greatly missed.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Hills Baptist Church 910 Loop 1604 North.

Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Mission Burial Park North.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the s Project.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2020
