Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH
William M. Schuh Obituary

William "Bill" Schuh, 87, passed away peacefully at his home, November 05, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Tx to August and Alvina Schuh. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and St. Mary's University. He had a long career as a CPA. He was a partner for many years at Ernst & Young. In his spare time he loved to hunt, fish and travel with his wife Jerry. He loved spending time with his family at the lake, the coast and especially Garner State Park, where he met his wife. In his later years he loved spending time with this grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jerry Ann Vetters Schuh and his sister Evelyn Jordan. William is survived by his children Sharon Schuh, Martin Schuh (Jodie), and Becky Moe (Doug); his grandchildren, Kimberly (Allen), Stephen (Liesl), Scott, Meagan, Madison and Mallory; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sawyer and Piper. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
