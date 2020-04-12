Home

WILLIAM MACWITHEY
Mr. William MacWithey age 82 of San Antonio passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Mr. MacWithey proudly served in both the U.S. Army and Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Lucretia MacWithey; and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Maria Azalea Perales-MacWithey; sisters in law, Margaret Dullnig (Charles), Rosa Rodriguez (Emeterio), Marta Knape (Reuben), Teresa Aquiles (Terry), Rosalinda Sells (Chad); brothers in law, Jose Perales, Jr., Agustin Perales, Eduardo Perales (DeeDee); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral Services were held privately.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions

may be made in William's name to St. Paul's

Catholic School,

307 John Adams Dr,

San Antonio, TX 78228.

Condolences may be sent to the MacWithey family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
