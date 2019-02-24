June 10, 1927 - February 11, 2019

William Mastoris, Jr. Colonel US Army (Retired) of San Antonio age 91 died on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1927 in Farrell, Pennsylvania. After entering the Army in 1945, he traveled extensively throughout the world until his retirement in San Antonio in 1983. He was a 1950 graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York. He received a master's degree in International Affairs from George Washington University in 1970. In the late 1980's and early 1990s he earned three additional bachelor degrees (Business, Humanities, and Geography) from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He was a lifelong bachelor and has no close relatives. While serving in the Army he earned the right to wear the Combat Infantry Badge, Senior Parachute Badge, and the Ranger Tad. His decorations included the Silver Star Legion of Merit (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), and Bronze Star Medal with V Device (1st Oak Leaf Cluster). A portion of the obituary he wrote and submitted for publication in the Assembly, a periodical of the Association of Gradates of the United States Military Academy, is quoted below.



As part of eighteenth birthday celebration on 10 June 1945, Bill (Willie) went to the Farrell, Pennsylvania, post office to sign up for the draft. Two months later he was at Fort McClellan, Alabama, undergoing basic infantry training. For the next 38 years until August 1983, he wore the uniforms of the US Army. That active duty and cadet portion of his life passed quickly, as did that part before and after. But not so fast that all of it was blur. A few salient highlights are still remembered.



Often one hears of many whose earliest memories include a strong desire for a career in a particular vocation. Bill was not one of them. His thoughts were drifting towards a medical or engineering profession when World War II begun. The extensive war coverage that followed exposed Bill to the military. From this his desire for a military career grew.



Through the encouragement, support, and efforts of his parents (William V. and Minnie P. Mastoris) and friends, he was able to obtain an appointment to West Point from Senator Joseph P. Guffey of Pennsylvania. For reasons too lengthy to be detailed here, the appointment did not arrive until after he had been drafted, trained, and deployed to Europe. Bill realized immediately the importance of that period of about eleven months as an enlisted man. Not only was it an invaluable adventure and character builder, but it also eased the adjustment to cadet life.



Bill attended the normal career and skill training courses in vogue during his career, culminating with the National War College. The jobs he did covered the entire spectrum of assignments as officer through the grade of colonel could anticipate and then some.



Sometimes by choice, but mainly because of the whims and requirements of the personnel managers, Bill got to serve in nine separate and distinct overseas tours. For example, in Europe he served in France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Greece. With one exception, the pattern of assignments was for overseas tours to be followed by tours in the United States proper. The personnel managers did not overlook the fact that he was a lifetime bona fide bachelor with no impediments to quick availability.



After retirement from the Army, Bill settled in San Antonio, Texas where he enjoyed both a busy and comfortable retirement.



He often expressed pride at being A West Point graduate and his service in the United States Army. He wouldn't have changed either for any reason. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.



TRISAGION

WEDNESDAY,

FEBRUARY 27, 2019

7:00PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH AVE



FUNERAL SERVICE

THURSDAY,

FEBRUARY 28, 2019

10:00AM

ST. SOPHIA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH

2504 N. ST. MARY'S ST.



Father Thomas Newlin will be officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army.



