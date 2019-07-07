|
July 2, 2019
William "Bill" Maxwell Soyars of San Marcos, Texas passed away on July 2, 2019, in Kyle, Texas at the age of 93.
Services will be held at Pennington Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, at 11am and laid to rest at 4pm in Sabinal, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Greater Bethel Baptist Church, 726 Centre St, San Marcos, Tx 78666.
Arrangements by
Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas
512-353-4311.
www.penningtonfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019