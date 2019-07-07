Home

Pennington Funeral Home - San Marcos
323 N Comanche
San Marcos, TX 78666
512-353-4311
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pennington Funeral Home - San Marcos
323 N Comanche
San Marcos, TX 78666
William Maxell "Bill" Soyer

William Maxell "Bill" Soyer Obituary
July 2, 2019


William "Bill" Maxwell Soyars of San Marcos, Texas passed away on July 2, 2019, in Kyle, Texas at the age of 93.

Services will be held at Pennington Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, at 11am and laid to rest at 4pm in Sabinal, Texas.







In lieu of flowers please make donations to Greater Bethel Baptist Church, 726 Centre St, San Marcos, Tx 78666.

Arrangements by
Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas
512-353-4311.

www.penningtonfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
