Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels North
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Menges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Menges


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Menges Obituary
06/17/1928 - 4/09/2019
William "Bill" Menges went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019.
He was born on June 17, 1928 in San Antonio, TX to William and Martha Menges.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mae Menges, his parents and sister Theresa Tatum. Bill is survived by his children Lori Menges Holter and Keith Menges, grandchildren Bill Holter and Trevor Rue and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, April, 14, 2019 from 4:30PM - 7PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North in San Antonio, TX.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.