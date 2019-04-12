|
06/17/1928 - 4/09/2019
William "Bill" Menges went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019.
He was born on June 17, 1928 in San Antonio, TX to William and Martha Menges.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mae Menges, his parents and sister Theresa Tatum. Bill is survived by his children Lori Menges Holter and Keith Menges, grandchildren Bill Holter and Trevor Rue and many other family and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, April, 14, 2019 from 4:30PM - 7PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North in San Antonio, TX.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019