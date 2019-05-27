|
|
May 23, 2019
William "Bill" Patrick beloved husband, father and grandfather entered God's Kingdom Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. He joins his beloved son Steven in heaven.
Bill started his career early as an eight year old paper boy. Bill enjoyed a twenty year career in the Air Force, where he met his wife, Stella of 63 years. His communication & leadership skills led him to a second retirement at USAA. He wasn't finished, however, as he went to work another 20 years at the Inn at Los Patios, where he only recently retired at the ripe age of 84.
He enjoyed family get togethers more than anything else. He was a generous & selfless man who will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. He is survived by his wife Stella, his daughters Susan & Jenny, his grandchildren Connor & Taylor and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home (1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Mr. Patrick will be laid to rest Wednesday morning at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 27, 2019