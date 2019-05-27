Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Patrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Bill" Patrick Obituary
May 23, 2019
William "Bill" Patrick beloved husband, father and grandfather entered God's Kingdom Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. He joins his beloved son Steven in heaven.

Bill started his career early as an eight year old paper boy. Bill enjoyed a twenty year career in the Air Force, where he met his wife, Stella of 63 years. His communication & leadership skills led him to a second retirement at USAA. He wasn't finished, however, as he went to work another 20 years at the Inn at Los Patios, where he only recently retired at the ripe age of 84.

He enjoyed family get togethers more than anything else. He was a generous & selfless man who will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. He is survived by his wife Stella, his daughters Susan & Jenny, his grandchildren Connor & Taylor and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home (1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Mr. Patrick will be laid to rest Wednesday morning at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now