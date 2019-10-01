|
William "Paul" Fuller passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 5, 1928 so he was almost 91 years old. He graduated from the University of Texas with a BA degree in Business Administration in 1954 after a stint of serving in the Air Force. He returned to San Antonio in 1960 and worked in the family business, Capitol Bearing Industrial Equipment Company, later becoming the company president. He was involved in many business and civic organizations such as Power Transmission Distribution Association President, winning the Warren Pike Award for Outstanding and Dedicated Service, Northeast Independent School District Board Member, Bexar Appraisal District Community Liaison, San Antonio Breakfast Club President, and San Antonio Executive Club.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Alice Fuller. Together they enjoyed world traveling and shared many trips with their family and friends. They especially delighted in sharing their 2 vacation homes with others. Many fun-filled hours were spent snow skiing in New Mexico or water skiing on Lake LBJ.
Together, Paul and Mary Alice shared 8 daughters. They are Teri Jarnagin, husband Johnny, Linda Fuller, Diane Fuller Weismann, Cyndee Dubinski husband Steven, Lisa Clifford, husband Mark, Judy Cooney, husband, Mike, Kay Kunz Ward and Patty Sylvester. Their combined families also included 13 grandchildren-- Alison Judkins, husband Jeff, Pam Carr, Jenny Cooney, Meredith Birdy, husband Russell, Blake Sylvester, Calvin Sylvester, Alisa Dubinski, Andrew Dubinski, Madeleine Clifford, Lauren Clifford, Aaron Jarnigan, wife Rebecca, Byron Jarnagin, wife Josie, Kyle Jarnagin, wife Julie. They are also blessed with 8 great grandchildren—Jordan, Mason, Austin, Blackley, Ian, Oscar, Connor and Owen.
After Paul's retirement from Capitol Bearing, he launched into a second career in real estate. His specialty was brokering Bed and Breakfast properties. He was even presented the Realty Executive Award for Sales Excellence because of his lucrative efforts. Paul and Mary Alice enjoyed many happy hours traveling around our great state of Texas in response to his many clients wants and needs.
Paul enjoyed his faithful companion of 17 years, Belle, a beautiful Brittany Spaniel. A new dog named Barby, a King Charles Spaniel, captured Paul and Mary Alice's heart last January.
Visitation for Paul will be Friday, October 4, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 404 North Alamo, San Antonio, Texas 78205. The Private Interment will be at Sunset Memorial.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to The Medical Team Hospice Group for providing such excellent care of Paul during his final days.
Flowers are greatly appreciated or a donation in honor of Paul to is welcome also.