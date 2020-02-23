San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
16801 Heubner Road @ Loop 1604
San Antonio, TX
William Preston Matthews

William Preston Matthews Obituary

William Preston Matthews passed away on February 17, 2020. He was born November 30, 1925 in Winton, N.C. to Mr. & Mrs. Montgomery Cleveland Matthews. He married Mildred Mae McLellan on October 26, 1946. They have 2 daughters Melinda and Melanie. Preston was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; his parents; and his 2 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his daughters, Melinda Patierno (TM Engelhardt) and Melanie England (Ed); grandchildren Brandon Patierno (Hollie), Cara Bond (Kris), Daniel Patierno (Ashlyn) and Brian England; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Concordia Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Haven Missionary Care Center or Concordia Lutheran Church. The family thanks all the caregivers from Heart to Heart Hospice and a special thank you for all the love and care that was given to our dad by Margaret Espinoza and Patricia Arroyo and their families. We are forever grateful.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020
