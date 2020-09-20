William "Bill" Raynor Burch was born on December 28, 1933 in Corpus Christi, Texas and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on September 16, 2020 at the age of 86.

He was a graduate of Texas A&M University and Southwest Texas State. Bill was a Texas Game Warden prior to his teaching career with SAISD as a Texas History Teacher and Coach for the majority of his career with Whittier Middle School. He is preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Ruby Burch; parents, Ethel ad Herman Burch. Bill is survived by his sister, Nancy Burch Mortensen; daughter, Cynthia Diane Burch; sons, John David Burch, Larry Dale Burch; stepdaughters, Margo Burkholder and husband William, Laura Valdez, Cynthia Calderon and husband Ron; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends. A rosary will be held at 10:45 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 AM with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.

