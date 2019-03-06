|
August 4, 1942 - March 1, 2019
William "Bill" Ritterhouse, 76, San Antonio, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home in La Vernia. He was born August 4, 1942 at Salina, Kansas, the son of Charles Merle and Mildred (Levine) Ritterhouse.
Bill graduated from high school at Salina, Kansas and graduated from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas. He married Mary Kathryn Beggs, July 12, 1966 at First United Methodist Church, Hays, Kansas.
Bill was a registered representative and insurance agent living in the San Antonio area since 1976, coming from Denver, Colorado. He attended Grace Bible Church in La Vernia, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife (June 17, 2012); one brother, Thomas E. Ritter house and his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Ritterhouse and wife Kimberly of Red River, New Mexico, Joseph Ritterhouse and wife Gina of La Vernia, Texas and three grand children.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 9, 2019, at his home.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Brett Smithers Memorial Fund through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/
brett-smithers-memorial-fund.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019