|
|
June 6, 1937 - June 7, 2019
Bill was born in Floresville, Tx. June 6, 1937 and passed away at the age of 82 in his Las Vegas, NV residence on June 7, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father Frank Roemer, mother Gertrude Gutschke Roemer and brother Richard Frank Roemer.
He is survived by sister Shirley Carver, numerous nieces and nephews and very special friend Kay Soper. Bill graduated in 1955 from Brackenridge High School, attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, then later served in the United States Army.
A Graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on July 22, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019