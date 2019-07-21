Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Roemer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Roemer Obituary
June 6, 1937 - June 7, 2019
Bill was born in Floresville, Tx. June 6, 1937 and passed away at the age of 82 in his Las Vegas, NV residence on June 7, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father Frank Roemer, mother Gertrude Gutschke Roemer and brother Richard Frank Roemer.
He is survived by sister Shirley Carver, numerous nieces and nephews and very special friend Kay Soper. Bill graduated in 1955 from Brackenridge High School, attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, then later served in the United States Army.
A Graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on July 22, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.