William Samelson, Ph.D., passed away in the early hours of the morning on November 8th, 2020, at his home in Boerne, Texas. Dr. Samelson was 92 years old, born in Sosnowiec, Poland on September 21, 1928. A survivor of the Holocaust, Dr. Samelson was imprisoned and enslaved by the Nazis at Buchenwald and other concentration camps at the age of 11 in 1939, after first being concentrated in an urban ghetto with his family immediately after the Nazi invasion of Poland. With his father and brother, he emigrated to the United States after being liberated by General Patton's 3rd U.S. Army Division of the United States Armed Forces in 1945. Many members of his family perished during the Holocaust, including his mother and sister. After arriving in America, he pursued a graduate education in literature and linguistics, receiving his B.A. from Case Western Reserve, M.A. in Literature from Kent State University and a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature and Linguistics from the University of Texas at Austin. Between degrees, he served in the U.S. Army, applying his knowledge of several languages to supporting the military's intelligence efforts during the Korean War. At the conclusion of his military service, he completed his graduate education, and accepted his first teaching position at San Antonio College, going on to teach at several colleges, including Trinity University and UTSA. While teaching, Dr. Samelson published his first series of textbooks on English as A Second Language, and his first novel, All Lie In Wait, which memorialized his experiences during the Holocaust.

Dr. Samelson lectured about the Holocaust widely in public and followed his first novel with many works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry, mainly focused on documenting his experiences during the war. His work explores themes of trauma, anger and loss and collectively tracking a journey to find joy and a sense of redeeming purpose in life. Among other things, he found solace in his work, in observing the natural beauty of the Texas Hill-Country outside his study window, long-distance running, and a weekly game of tennis with a regular set of old friends. Dr. Samelson is survived by his children James, Regina, Henry and Morris (from his first marriage), and Brian, Sharon and Karin (from his second).

Arrangements with