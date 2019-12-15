San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Spence


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Spence Obituary

William Spence Jr. was born May 5, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts to William Spence and Beulah (Boots) Brown Spence. He died on November 14, 2019 with family by his side. He was 93 at the time of his passing.

Bill grew up at Army posts around the world. A 1951 graduate of West Point, he served in the military during the tail end of World War II and in Korea. He continued his service in the Army Reserves retiring as a Colonel in 1986.

Bill was married to Jean Raithel with whom he had four children Terry, Susan, Will and Robert. They moved to Texas in 1957, settling in San Antonio and then Austin.

He was active in the Austin Aqua Festival, Austin CB Radio Club and the Boy Scouts. In the 80's he moved back to San Antonio. He loved volunteering at the Majestic Theatre, traveling with the Witte Museum Camel Corps and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He volunteered at the Majestic Theatre and traveled with the Witte Museum Camel Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brig. Gen William and Boots Spence, wife Jean, his son Robert grandson, Lupe Hernandez Jr., his sister Luanne Taylor and her husband Col. Benjamin Taylor. Bill is survived by his brother, Lt. Col Craig H. (Mary Jean) Spence, his daughters, Terry (Bill) Young, Susan (Brett) Cotham, Ida (Craig) Ellis and his son, William Spence III.

Bill has eleven Grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bill also had many marvelous nieces and nephews whom he loved.

A memorial service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Dec. 18th at 1pm, in Committal Shelter 1. A reception will follow afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to the T1 Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www.jdrf.org/donate/, or a .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now