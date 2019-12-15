|
William Spence Jr. was born May 5, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts to William Spence and Beulah (Boots) Brown Spence. He died on November 14, 2019 with family by his side. He was 93 at the time of his passing.
Bill grew up at Army posts around the world. A 1951 graduate of West Point, he served in the military during the tail end of World War II and in Korea. He continued his service in the Army Reserves retiring as a Colonel in 1986.
Bill was married to Jean Raithel with whom he had four children Terry, Susan, Will and Robert. They moved to Texas in 1957, settling in San Antonio and then Austin.
He was active in the Austin Aqua Festival, Austin CB Radio Club and the Boy Scouts. In the 80's he moved back to San Antonio. He loved volunteering at the Majestic Theatre, traveling with the Witte Museum Camel Corps and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He volunteered at the Majestic Theatre and traveled with the Witte Museum Camel Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brig. Gen William and Boots Spence, wife Jean, his son Robert grandson, Lupe Hernandez Jr., his sister Luanne Taylor and her husband Col. Benjamin Taylor. Bill is survived by his brother, Lt. Col Craig H. (Mary Jean) Spence, his daughters, Terry (Bill) Young, Susan (Brett) Cotham, Ida (Craig) Ellis and his son, William Spence III.
Bill has eleven Grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bill also had many marvelous nieces and nephews whom he loved.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Dec. 18th at 1pm, in Committal Shelter 1. A reception will follow afterwards.
