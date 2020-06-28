William T. "Bill" Flynn III
1947 - 2020
William "Bill" T. Flynn III, 72, passed away on June 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a heroic 5-year battle with cancer. He was born on July 1,1947 to William T. Flynn Jr and Margaret Rose (Dolan) Flynn in Portsmouth, Virginia.

After graduating from Wichita Falls High School, Bill obtained his BA in Economics from the University of Dallas. Bill served in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant stationed in Berlin, Germany. Upon separating from the Army, Bill returned to UD completing his MBA. In 1975 Bill began his 26-year career at USAA, retiring in 2002 as a senior executive. Here he met the love of his life Donna Munt. They raised two beautiful daughters Kelly Flynn Kramb and Meghan Flynn Kelly and enjoyed 43 incredibly happy years of marriage.

Bill is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Kelly (spouse, John) and Meghan (spouse, Rory); grandchildren James, Charles, and Anna Rose; his siblings Mary Lynne (Flynn) Schuler, Robert Flynn, Maureen (Flynn) Steed, and Paul Flynn. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Margaret.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to MD Anderson Cancer Center in honor of Bill Flynn.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
