Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Taylor "Bubba" Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Taylor "Bubba" Brown Obituary
October 4, 1945 - September 12, 2019
William "Bubba" Taylor Brown, 73, born to William and Margaret Brown on October 4, 1945 and a lifelong resident of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12th 2019 at Senior Care of Windcrest. Bubba graduated from Jefferson High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves before beginning his career with The San Antonio Professional Firefighters. He was a proud, dedicated firefighter retiring after 30 years with his longest stint at Stationhouse No.10. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.

William is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Gordon Green and is survived by his sisters Dorothy Green and Barbara Akkerman, nephews Gordon Green III, Samuel C. Scott, Anthony C. Scott and Eric Akkerman, nieces Greta Hancock, Gayle Petersen, Brenda Saunders, Evelyn Simmons and a host of friends from every period of his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am with a Committal Service lead in procession by the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Honor Guard in Sunset Memorial Park to honor Mr. Brown for his many years of loyal dedicated service.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now