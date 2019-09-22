|
October 4, 1945 - September 12, 2019
William "Bubba" Taylor Brown, 73, born to William and Margaret Brown on October 4, 1945 and a lifelong resident of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12th 2019 at Senior Care of Windcrest. Bubba graduated from Jefferson High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves before beginning his career with The San Antonio Professional Firefighters. He was a proud, dedicated firefighter retiring after 30 years with his longest stint at Stationhouse No.10. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
William is preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Gordon Green and is survived by his sisters Dorothy Green and Barbara Akkerman, nephews Gordon Green III, Samuel C. Scott, Anthony C. Scott and Eric Akkerman, nieces Greta Hancock, Gayle Petersen, Brenda Saunders, Evelyn Simmons and a host of friends from every period of his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am with a Committal Service lead in procession by the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Honor Guard in Sunset Memorial Park to honor Mr. Brown for his many years of loyal dedicated service.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019