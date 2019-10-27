|
Dr. William Taylor Kemmerer passed away on October 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas after years of battling Parkinson's disease.
Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, he attended Kemper Military Academy, Oklahoma University and Tulane Medical School. Having completed his Internship at William Beaumont Army Hospital, Dr. Kemmerer went on to become a decorated Surgeon and Officer. His tours of duty included Clark AFB, Tinker AFB, WHMC Lackland, Udorn Royal Thai Air Base, Torrejon, Spain and Randolph AFB, as well as a tour of duty in Vietnam.
He retired from the USAF in 1978 and was employed as Medical Director for Bell Helicopter International, Isfahan, Iran.
He is survived by his second wife, Gloria Wells Kemmerer, his three children, Janie Kemmerer, Charles Kemmerer, and Claudia Kemmerer, one Grandson Chad Taylor Rhodes, wife Leslie and two Great Granddaughters Lily and Camryn. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Lois Kemmerer and parents Charles and Elizabeth Kemmerer.
Burial with full military honors at Fort Sam Houston, November 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Tulane Medical School or The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019