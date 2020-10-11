﻿

Husband, father, innovator in the furniture retail business and Native Texan, William Thomas Gholson born October 26, 1946, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th of 2020 in Houston, Texas. Bill was a generous, loving and vivacious man who was not easily forgotten. His unwavering ability to believe in the best of people he loved was limitless. As a young adult, he swam competitively and began his early entrepreneurial career. He was born and raised in Houston, Texas and passed away peacefully just a few blocks from The Shamrock, the pool where he spent much of his young adult life. Bill grew up without any financial privileges and is the epitome of a self-made man. In his lifespan, he went from collecting dimes for recycled coke bottles to traveling the world and building many successful businesses. He taught himself Spanish and its many dialects, which supported his love of all things Latin American. He assisted our government's law enforcement agencies in countless operations that helped our country in ways we may not ever fully know.

Bill always had a love for traveling; He loved being absorbed in the culture and becoming a well-known adopted local. He loved Nicaragua, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala and Colombia. Bill was a resourceful man who never met a challenge that he could not overcome. Amidst the pandemic, Bill donated thousands of masks to local clinics. He helped fund an innovative early detection prostate cancer diagnostic test. He supported the 100 Club of San Antonio and was heavily involved in local politics. His heart was generous, as was his ability to help anyone he knew. He loved his children immensely and made it his priority to support and foster their dreams. In his words, he loved his wife Carolina from the day he met her.

Billy Bob is survived by his mother, Clara Francis Gholson of Houston, Texas, his loving wife, Carolina Escobar Gholson, and his children and descendants: George Byron Gholson; Charles Thomas Gholson; Catherine Anne Gholson and her children, Madison Blair Bennett,

Ronald Nathan Bennett, Abigail Ryan Bennett, Chance Ashton Holt Bergen and children Ashton and Ana Leia Grace Bergen; Robert Thomas Gholson, his wife Deena Gholson and their children, Robert Thomas Gholson Jr and Ryan Thomas Gholson; Marianne Gholson Thompson, her husband, Kenneth Thompson and their children Dylan Christopher Fournier, Colton Cash and Teagan Presley-Rose Thompson; Suellen Anne Carson, her husband, Stephen Carson and their children Jordan Edith and Bailey Anne Carson; William Thomas Gholson Jr., his wife, Nichole Ramirez and their daughter Melanie Sophia Gholson. He is also survived by his niece Lissa Anne Adam and his nephew Steven Randolph Andrews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Anne Gholson, his father, Aubrey Thomas Gholson, and his Aunt, Genevieve Carlson.

Bill, we thank you for your unconditional love. We have immense gratitude for all of the ways you supported your family, friends and community.

"Don't urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go, I will go, and where you stay, I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God." Ruth 1:16.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center @ www.mdanderson.org/gifts to benefit Dr. Ward's research in prostate cancer.

Memorial service for Billy Bob is scheduled for 11:15am on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Buckner Fanning Christian School Chapel at 975 Mission Spring, San Antonio, TX 78258. The service will be socially-distanced and masks will be mandatory.

It will be immediately followed by a private ceremony.