WILLIAM THOMAS "BILL" HINTON, JR.
Bill was born to W.T. Hinton Sr. and Martha Allene Thornton and passed on to be with his lord and savior on August 22, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.

He graduated from the old Edison High School in 1954 and shortly afterward went to work for Western Electric, which eventually became AT&T. He was a member of Castle Hills Baptist Church for many years before transferring to Park Hills Baptist Church. He gave all his spare time to the church he was affiliated with and their work in helping others.

Billy is preceded in death by his father, Bill; mother, Allene and stepmother Myrtle D. Hinton; brothers Don Palmer, Gaylon Palmer and Kenneth Hinton. He leaves behind his wife of many years, Nan; daughters, Caron and Jeri; son, Greg and brother I.B. Hinton; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loving pets.

Due to the current conditions, an unpublished memorial was held at Park Hills Baptist Church. A private burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with full Military Honors for his long affiliation in the U S Naval Reserve.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice under Bill's name.

Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
