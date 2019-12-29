|
TSGT William Thomas Smith, III, USAF retired, of San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 at the age of 92 years. He was born July 29, 1927 in Weston, WV to Wm. T. Smith, Jr. and Pearl Jenkins Smith. Survivors include his daughter, Ruth Ann Smith; sons, Thomas Paul Smith, William T. Smith, IV and Russell Edward Smith; grandchildren, Rusty Smith, Jessica Smith, Tonya Murray and Joshua W. Osborne; great grandchildren, Liam Murray, Quinn Murray and Joshua W. Osborne, Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Louise Dennis Smith and his parents. Graveside Service with full Military Honors will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Procession to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will depart from Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019