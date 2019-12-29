Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Procession to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville 1016 Lorenzo Street
Castroville, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas Smith III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas Smith III Obituary

TSGT William Thomas Smith, III, USAF retired, of San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 at the age of 92 years. He was born July 29, 1927 in Weston, WV to Wm. T. Smith, Jr. and Pearl Jenkins Smith. Survivors include his daughter, Ruth Ann Smith; sons, Thomas Paul Smith, William T. Smith, IV and Russell Edward Smith; grandchildren, Rusty Smith, Jessica Smith, Tonya Murray and Joshua W. Osborne; great grandchildren, Liam Murray, Quinn Murray and Joshua W. Osborne, Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Louise Dennis Smith and his parents. Graveside Service with full Military Honors will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Procession to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will depart from Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -