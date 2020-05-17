I was so very blessed to have worked many volunteer shift with WT at the rodeo. No matter the stress level on those days he could always find a way to bring a smile to our faces. He was the kindest of souls and our days on the grounds will be just a little "less" without him there, but I'll look to see him there in the small ways and know that he will watch over us all, and most especially his beloved Pat. May you rest in peace, WT, we will carry on from here.

Brandy Durand

Friend