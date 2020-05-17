WILLIAM THOMAS ZAPPE
Our beloved William Thomas Zappe (1947-2020), "Tommy", "Bill", "W.T.", "Cappy", "West Texas Slim", passed away peacefully at home following a long struggle with complications from a stroke in 2016 on May 9, 2020.Born the middle child to Mary Frances (Adams) and Paul Charles Zappe, Jr. in San Antonio, Tommy was a true Texas gentleman.He graduated from South San Antonio High School and attended Temple Junior College on a basketball scholarship. However, born to a railroad family, Tommy left college to work for Southern Pacific Railroad with his grandfather, his father and his older brother for 20 years as a Brakeman/Conductor.His passion for life led to many adventures including a love of travel, motorcycles, the rodeo, photography, fishing, cooking and rock 'n roll music.He owned Z Boat Charter Service, based in Flour Bluff, Texas where he spent his summers on the waters of Corpus Christi Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.He was a Director at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and he worked with the Horse Show Committee where he received many volunteer service awards.He and a group of friends formed a gunfight reenactment troupe, The Texas Wild Bunch. "West Texas Slim" and his compadres performed across the great state of Texas doing wild-west reenactments, comedy skits, volunteer shows, the Cowboy Breakfast, commercials for the San Antonio Spurs and movie appearances. He was a true entertainer – witty and kind, and the crowds loved him.He loved his family greatly and was proud to be a son, brother, husband, cousin, father, uncle, grandfather and devoted friend.He is survived by his best friend and wife of 46 years, Patricia (Schmitt); brother, Paul Charles III; sister, Mary (Andy) Tavernier; brothers-in-law, David (Billie) Schmitt and Robert (Terri) Stowe; cousin, Dr. Jacqueline Moncrief; children, Dee Dee (Kevin) Davis, Julie (Tommy) Hubertus and William Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Wyatt (Rachael) Davis, Clay (Kaitie) Davis, Holly (Austin) Davis, Savannah Hubertus, Luke Davis and Kyndell Hubertus; many treasured nieces and nephews; and so many wonderful friends he called family.The family would like to thank Harold, Martin, Sonia and Chaplain Danny from Alamo Hospice for their loving and tender care of our special man.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. Scholarship Fund.A memorial service will be held at a later date.There is Only One Happiness in this Life,To Love and to be Loved- in Texas Happy Trails to You,Until We Meet Again…You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
I'll be forever grateful for the memories growing up next to this gentle giant of a man and his family. He lived large, and that is truly inspiring. Sending thoughts with love for peace, understanding, and comfort to all of his family.
Cara (Gold) Pfeffer
Family Friend
May 16, 2020
WT was a special person--always ready to share his knowledge and his humor! He will be sorely missed. Prayers for Patricia and family and his multitude of friends.
Joan Bobrukiewiez
Friend
May 16, 2020
W.T. will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Working with him on movies, cowboy skits, commercials, parades, and the San Antonio Horse Show Committee was an honor. I will miss his gentle giant smile and swagger. God's speed pardner, til we meet again.
Dewey Owens
Friend
May 14, 2020
My Deepest Condolences in the loss of a True Gentleman! Praying ✝ for Spiritual Strength for your grieving❣
Theresa Escobar
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
In the eight short years that I had the privilege of serving on the Horse Show with W.T. he made sure to say hello and offers one kind of hilarious advice... I will miss that. Sending my love and prayers in this difficult time.
Andrew Cox
Friend
May 13, 2020
I only knew WT The last few years as I volunteered with the horse show. I enjoyed talking with him about his days on the railroad, and his gunslinger shows. After reading his obituary and seeing his interests there are so many things I wish I had a chance to talk with him about.
Glen Boenig
Friend
May 13, 2020
Did not know you personally, but remember meeting you and seeing you at meetings. My sympathies to your family. God be with them. He will give them strength and Love. You are blessed to be going home to Our Father! God bless you
Elva Bradley
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
WT has left some big shoes to fill, he will be greatly missed! Prayers to all the family.
Brenda Keener
Friend
May 13, 2020
WT you were the best. Will miss you much. Via Con Dios.
Cissy Latham
May 13, 2020
Sending love and prayers to the entire family. My deepest sympathies.
Jordan Farhart
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
I was so very blessed to have worked many volunteer shift with WT at the rodeo. No matter the stress level on those days he could always find a way to bring a smile to our faces. He was the kindest of souls and our days on the grounds will be just a little "less" without him there, but I'll look to see him there in the small ways and know that he will watch over us all, and most especially his beloved Pat. May you rest in peace, WT, we will carry on from here.
Brandy Durand
Friend
May 13, 2020
We will remember this awesome larger than life cowboy❤
Katina DeKay
Friend
May 13, 2020
WT always had a hug and a smile when we saw each other. He epitomized the southern gentleman and he was humbled by his love for Pat. The world is less bright with his passing, but he will always be remembered with love by those of us lucky enough to have known him. Much love and prayers to Pat and his family.
Jill Acha
Friend
May 13, 2020
Praying comfort as only God can give for all those who loved WT - and there are many who loved WT. He was there from my first year of volunteering at the rodeo. A huge source of information, common sense, care, and respect, he was a part of why I volunteered the next year. And the next. And so on. Because of his consideration, he made even the less-desirable assignments tolerable : ) I appreciated him; he was a good man. Blessings to his loved ones.
Christine Oestreich
Coworker
May 13, 2020
I loved working with this great man at the Rodeo. We were always cutting up and having a good time. We loaded a ton of trailers with wheat straw. He will be greatly missed until we see each other again in paradise.
John Maurer
Friend
May 13, 2020
Prayers for a Wonderful Family ....
that our FATHER GOD will
wrap his arms around you
and give you all Peace and
Comfort.
Your loss is so Heartfelt.
Margie Braudaway
Family Friend
May 12, 2020
Rest In Pease Tommy -- Happy Trails and Rails
carl sartor
May 12, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this. The Zappe's were part of our South San "family". He was a former student. Prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Charles and Kathy Feuerbacher
Teacher
May 12, 2020
Words seem so feeble in moments like these. Life is so precious and death such a thief. The depth of your pain I cannot imagine, but I will stand alongside you in the darkness, my friend. Our friendship is a bond that death cannot part. We had some good times together and the laughter, I will never forget. Till we meet again Tommy.
Michael Dickerson
Family Friend
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family
Kathi Seidel Pierce
Friend
May 12, 2020
Oh the last goodbye's the hardest one to say
This is where the cowboy rides away-George Strait. Oh Dad, I love you so and will miss your humor, your mustache, your love of Basketball and mostly you!! I will miss you. Iove you Dad.
Julie Hubertus
Daughter
May 12, 2020
We are deeply saddened by Tommy's passing. Our live and sympathy to the family.
Terry and Monette Littlepage
Coworker
May 12, 2020
I will always cherise the memories I have growing up with Uncle Tommy. Love you Aunt Pat, Julie, Dee Dee, Little Tommy
Mary Frances (Little Mary) Tavernier
Family
May 12, 2020
Roger Mercer
Roger Mercer
Friend
May 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family.
Jeanann Xook
Family Friend
May 12, 2020
Pat, Julie and Family- my love and prayers! Cappy is a special man in my memories. I loved his Wild West show and how he made the eyes of my residents light up. He gave the best hugs and shared that sweet talent to Savannah. My love to you all, Gina
Gina Boggs
Family Friend
May 12, 2020
My brother I will miss you. I'll always remember all the good times we had. Happy trails to you till meet again. Your loving sister Mary.
Mary Tavernier
Family
May 12, 2020
A True Western ,Southern Gentleman ,He Will Be Missed
Richard Wiseman
Friend
