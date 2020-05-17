Our beloved William Thomas Zappe (1947-2020), "Tommy", "Bill", "W.T.", "Cappy", "West Texas Slim", passed away peacefully at home following a long struggle with complications from a stroke in 2016 on May 9, 2020.Born the middle child to Mary Frances (Adams) and Paul Charles Zappe, Jr. in San Antonio, Tommy was a true Texas gentleman.He graduated from South San Antonio High School and attended Temple Junior College on a basketball scholarship. However, born to a railroad family, Tommy left college to work for Southern Pacific Railroad with his grandfather, his father and his older brother for 20 years as a Brakeman/Conductor.His passion for life led to many adventures including a love of travel, motorcycles, the rodeo, photography, fishing, cooking and rock 'n roll music.He owned Z Boat Charter Service, based in Flour Bluff, Texas where he spent his summers on the waters of Corpus Christi Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.He was a Director at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and he worked with the Horse Show Committee where he received many volunteer service awards.He and a group of friends formed a gunfight reenactment troupe, The Texas Wild Bunch. "West Texas Slim" and his compadres performed across the great state of Texas doing wild-west reenactments, comedy skits, volunteer shows, the Cowboy Breakfast, commercials for the San Antonio Spurs and movie appearances. He was a true entertainer – witty and kind, and the crowds loved him.He loved his family greatly and was proud to be a son, brother, husband, cousin, father, uncle, grandfather and devoted friend.He is survived by his best friend and wife of 46 years, Patricia (Schmitt); brother, Paul Charles III; sister, Mary (Andy) Tavernier; brothers-in-law, David (Billie) Schmitt and Robert (Terri) Stowe; cousin, Dr. Jacqueline Moncrief; children, Dee Dee (Kevin) Davis, Julie (Tommy) Hubertus and William Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Wyatt (Rachael) Davis, Clay (Kaitie) Davis, Holly (Austin) Davis, Savannah Hubertus, Luke Davis and Kyndell Hubertus; many treasured nieces and nephews; and so many wonderful friends he called family.The family would like to thank Harold, Martin, Sonia and Chaplain Danny from Alamo Hospice for their loving and tender care of our special man.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. Scholarship Fund.A memorial service will be held at a later date.There is Only One Happiness in this Life,To Love and to be Loved- in Texas Happy Trails to You,Until We Meet Again…You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.