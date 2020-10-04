William Wade Garlitz passed away at his home in San Antonio, Texas after a two year battle with leukemia.

He was born April 30,1959 to Jane Adams Garlitz and Charles Gary Garlitz. His family moved from Ozona to Midland, Texas in 1963. Wade attended Trinity School, St. Stephens Episcopal School in Austin and graduated from Midland High School in 1977. He graduated from Trinity University in 1982 and attended Interior Design School at Parsons in New York City.

Upon returning to San Antonio Wade began his professional career in the literary field where he worked for Half Price Books for 30 years. He loved reading and truly appreciated great literature, like his mother. Wade was fortunate to be able to combine his love of literature with a job resulting in a stellar career. During his tenure at Half Price he adored every area from procuring books to assisting his valued clientele in their search for the perfect book or assisting new employees in proper business procedures.

In the community Wade was a member of the Petroleum Club and the Plaza Club of San Antonio. He served on the Board of Governors for The Plaza Club where his interests included the wine and social committees. During his chairmanship of the social committee many successful fundraisers for various children charities were implemented. His volunteerism also included the Los Compadres/Mission Heritage Partnership for many years.

Wade first met John David Digges in 2014 at the Menger Hotel while attending the Fiesta Parade Party in the Roy Rodgers Suite. During the past six years Wade and David shared many life adventures; and David never left his side during Wade's illness, diagnosis, and treatments at MD Anderson.

Wade was preceded in death by his mother Jane Garlitz and his life partner of 30 years, John Payne Moore.

He is survived by David Digges, his father Gary Garlitz; his sister Christa Bolger and husband Barr, his brother Clay Garlitz , his sister Jane Ann-Caroline Fogerson and husband Zeph. Also surviving are Jack Bolger and wife Shelby, Emma Bolger, Brady Bolger, Addison Jane Garlitz, Tripp Bolger and Gentry Bolger. Other Family members include his aunt Camille Adams Jones and husband Brock, His Uncle William Gail Garlitz and wife Deda, cousins Margaret Jones Requimey, Parker Garlitz and Grete Garlitz Salaz. Four loving friends, considered family by Wade, are planting a tree in the botanical gardens in San Antonio to memoralize Wade.

The family will have a private internment service at St Nicholas Episcopal Church in Midland, Texas.

A memorial service will be planned in the future when all family and friends can safely gather to celebrate Wade's wonderful life.

Memorials can be made to Mission Heritage Partnership or Hemisfair Conservancy, both in San Antonio, Texas.