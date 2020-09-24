William Wilfred Keller, 83 of San Antonio, Texas passed away on September 18th, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born on February 20th, 1937 in Kosciusko, Texas to Emeryk Adam and Elizabeth Kaminski Keller.William served his country in the United States Army. He married his wonderful wife Agnes Marie Jarzombek in 1960 and moved to San Antonio to raise their family and were married for almost 55 years. William aka "W.W." worked for City Public Service Energy before retiring in 1994 with 35 years of dedicated service.He had a passion to work with the youth of S. E. Pony Baseball where he served as a manager as well as the president of the league for eleven years. He loved to fish and hunt with his friends as well as working with his cattle after retirement.William is preceded in death by his wonderful wife Agnes M. Keller, beloved parents Emeryk & Elizabeth Keller, loyal sisters, Irene Kolonko, and Mary Adams, and their spouses. He is survived by his children, son Marvin G. Keller and wife Mary; daughter, Helen M. Keller and Fiancé Todd Seuferer; and newest faithful companion Molly Grace the family Chocolate Labrador. Also, survived by 6 of his 8 other siblings and their spouses.The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24th, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schmidt Funeral Home-Grand Parkway Chapel in Katy, TX. where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 25th, 2020, at noon at St. Edith Stein Catholic Community, in Katy, TX. with Rev. Ryszard Kulma, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal will follow on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anne's Catholic Cemetery in Kosciusko, TX with reception to follow at the Kosciusko Community Hall.It was Bill's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to The Brookwood Community (www.brookwoodcommunity.org).Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494 (281) 391-2424