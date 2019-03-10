Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Willie Casiano
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Willie G. Casiano Obituary
March 2, 2019
Mr. Willie Casiano, age 89 of San Antonio, passed away on March 2, 2019.
Mr. Casiano proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from civil service.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Guadalupe Casiano; son, William Casiano; granddaughter, Nathalia Casiano; parents, Felix and Leonarda Casiano; sister, Rosie Esquivel; and brother, Felix, Jr.Mr. Casiano is survived by his children, Gabriel Casiano and wife Linda, Cindy Casiano- Rodriguez and husband Thomas, Genevieve Rodriguez and husband Freddy, Rene Casiano and wife Leticia; daughter in law, Sylvia Casiano; sister in law, Stella Jimenez (Raymond); brother in law, Sylvester Gutierrez, Jr. (Lupe); 12 grand children; 2 greatgrand children; sisters, Socorro Reneteria and Mary Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Monday, March 11, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at The Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, March 12, at 9:00 A.M. at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
