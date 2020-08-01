1/1
WILLIE G. CEDILLO SR.
1927 - 2020
Willie G. Cedillo Sr, 93, passed away on July 25, 2020.

Willie was born in Falls City, TX to Manuel and Serapia Cedillo on February 10, 1927. He moved to San Antonio, TX in 1945, received his Barber's License in 1946 and worked as a barber in San Antonio for 71 years. He was a loving husband to Diony Cedillo and a wonderful father to 9 children.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter: Mary Esther; and 4 sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diony; his children: Gilda (Julio) Sanchez, Wilma (Pete III) Ramirez, Sarah (Daniel) Saucedo, Betty Ann (Rudy) Andrade, Nancy (Joe) Aguilar, Saralee Cedillo, John Anthony Cedillo, and Willie (Mary) Cedillo Jr; 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Willie at Roy Akers Funeral Home-515 North Main Ave. 78205-will be limited to only 40 people in the building at a time. There will be public visitation on Monday, August 3 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 pm in accordance with the limitations. On Tuesday August 4th, the Funeral will begin at 9:00 am at Roy Akers.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
AUG
3
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
AUG
4
Funeral
09:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
