Willie J. Adcock, Jr. born February 28, 1927 passed from this life on September 1, 2020 at the age of 93.

He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen D. Adcock; parents, Willie J. Adcock, Sr. and Victoria M. Adcock; siblings Maude Schmitt, Winston L. Adcock Sr., and Evelyn L. McCulloch. Willie is survived by his sons Willie J. Adcock, III (Anna), Richard D. Adcock (Donna), and David J. Adcock (Ray); grandchildren, Bridget C. Holley (Scott), Lacey K. Adcock, Sarah Adcock Tooker (Emily), Tori D. Barrera, Ryan D. Adcock, and Philip B. Adcock (Davina); great-grandson Brayden Scott Holley; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Mr. Adcock was a founding partner in a family owned pipe business, Adcock Pipe & Supply in San Antonio, for over 60 years.

He loved hunting and fishing. He was a Korean War veteran, and a Baptist Deacon with a strong Christian faith.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels, 3520 S. Flores.

A chapel service will be Wednesday, September 9, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bexar Cemetery in Somerset, Texas 11:30am.