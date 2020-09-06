1/1
WILLIE J. ADCOCK JR.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie J. Adcock, Jr. born February 28, 1927 passed from this life on September 1, 2020 at the age of 93.

He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen D. Adcock; parents, Willie J. Adcock, Sr. and Victoria M. Adcock; siblings Maude Schmitt, Winston L. Adcock Sr., and Evelyn L. McCulloch. Willie is survived by his sons Willie J. Adcock, III (Anna), Richard D. Adcock (Donna), and David J. Adcock (Ray); grandchildren, Bridget C. Holley (Scott), Lacey K. Adcock, Sarah Adcock Tooker (Emily), Tori D. Barrera, Ryan D. Adcock, and Philip B. Adcock (Davina); great-grandson Brayden Scott Holley; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Mr. Adcock was a founding partner in a family owned pipe business, Adcock Pipe & Supply in San Antonio, for over 60 years.

He loved hunting and fishing. He was a Korean War veteran, and a Baptist Deacon with a strong Christian faith.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels, 3520 S. Flores.

A chapel service will be Wednesday, September 9, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bexar Cemetery in Somerset, Texas 11:30am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Service
10:00 AM
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Interment
11:30 AM
Bexar Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel
3520 S. Flores
San Antonio, TX 78204
(210) 533-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved