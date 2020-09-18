1/1
WILLIE MATA
1927 - 2020
Willie Mata went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Willie was born on February 10, 1927 to Jose Ibarra and Paula Zavala Mata in Monterrey, Mexico.

Willie is proceeded in death by his parents, stepfather, 2 brothers, 1 sister, daughter-in-law Maria Garcia, and great-grandson Isaiah Mata.

He is survived by his wife Enedelia Mata; daughters Theresa Mata, Paula Mata, Cathy Gonzalez (Domingo); sons David Mata, Victor Mata (Sounjalynne), Billy Mata, Joseph Mata, and Peter Mata; 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
