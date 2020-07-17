1/1
Willie P. Valdez
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie P. Valdez, age 76, passed away July 11, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on January 23, 1944 in Leon Springs, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Marie Valdez and is survived by his wife of 55 years, Adelina Valdez; children, Vanessa Valdez, Michael Valdez and his wife Magda; 3 grandchildren, Leah Ghaffari and husband Lee, Nicolas Lopez and wife Valerie, Bryce Valdez; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernest Valdez, Gloria Trevino, Nancy Mendoza, Betty Apodaca, Ofelia Valdez, Margaret Lomas and Linda Cantu.

Visitation at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Departure from the funeral home, July 20, 2020 at 10:00am for a graveside service at 11:00am at the Boerne City Cemetery.

Willie graduated from John Marshall High School in 1962. He was owner of the WPV Concrete Construction Company for over 50 years, and still remains as the family business, member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church in Helotes, an avid golfer, member of Pan American Golf Associates and Tejas Golf Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:30 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Boerne City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
2105212111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Northwest Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved