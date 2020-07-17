Willie P. Valdez, age 76, passed away July 11, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born on January 23, 1944 in Leon Springs, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Marie Valdez and is survived by his wife of 55 years, Adelina Valdez; children, Vanessa Valdez, Michael Valdez and his wife Magda; 3 grandchildren, Leah Ghaffari and husband Lee, Nicolas Lopez and wife Valerie, Bryce Valdez; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernest Valdez, Gloria Trevino, Nancy Mendoza, Betty Apodaca, Ofelia Valdez, Margaret Lomas and Linda Cantu.

Visitation at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:30pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Departure from the funeral home, July 20, 2020 at 10:00am for a graveside service at 11:00am at the Boerne City Cemetery.

Willie graduated from John Marshall High School in 1962. He was owner of the WPV Concrete Construction Company for over 50 years, and still remains as the family business, member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church in Helotes, an avid golfer, member of Pan American Golf Associates and Tejas Golf Association.