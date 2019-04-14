Home

Willie Williams

Willie Williams Obituary
April 2, 1934 - April 5, 2019
Willie Williams went to be with our Lord on April 5, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on April 2, 1934 in Yuma, Arizona to Palmer and Margarita Williams. He is survived by his beloved wife, Oralia D. Williams; his children, Guillermo Williams Jr., Oscar Williams, Sandra Richards, and Diana Bradford; seven grandchildren; 3 great-grand children; as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
