1/1
Willis W. Gerold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Willis W. Gerold went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born Willis Mae Lewis on July 26, 1931 in Luckenbach, Texas to Buford and Aurelia Lewis (nee Frantzen) then her family moved to the east side of San Antonio in 1941. She went to W.W. White Elementary and graduated from Sam Houston High School as class valedictorian. Willis was preceded in death by her first husband, L.A. Wooldridge, Jr. in 1972, her parents in 1993, and her second husband, Carl Gerold in 2016. She is survived by her son: Hollis Wooldridge and wife, Laura; step-daughter, Janelle Bazar and husband Jim; step-son, Jeff Gerold and wife Allison, along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, 1700 Austin Highway, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 PM, with Pastor Gary Bradley conducting the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved