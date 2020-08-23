Willis W. Gerold went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born Willis Mae Lewis on July 26, 1931 in Luckenbach, Texas to Buford and Aurelia Lewis (nee Frantzen) then her family moved to the east side of San Antonio in 1941. She went to W.W. White Elementary and graduated from Sam Houston High School as class valedictorian. Willis was preceded in death by her first husband, L.A. Wooldridge, Jr. in 1972, her parents in 1993, and her second husband, Carl Gerold in 2016. She is survived by her son: Hollis Wooldridge and wife, Laura; step-daughter, Janelle Bazar and husband Jim; step-son, Jeff Gerold and wife Allison, along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, 1700 Austin Highway, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 PM, with Pastor Gary Bradley conducting the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.