Willowdeen S. Rossner born December 10, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas was called to Heaven on May 22, 2020 at the age of 90.She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Herbert and Ida Shelton; husband, Louis Rossner and brother, Bernarr Shelton. She is survived by her brother, Walden Shelton; nephew, Judge Walden Shelton, Jr.; niece, Brenda Shelton and numerous great nieces and nephews.Willowdeen graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1950. She was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church where she sang in the Church Choir and performed with the Bell Choir. She studied and sang Opera. She enjoyed researching her family's genealogy and was a member of the San Antonio Genealogical & Historical Society and the German Texas Heritage Society.A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 722 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, with a chapel service to begin at 2:00 P.M.Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrews United Methodist Church.