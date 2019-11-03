|
Willowdyne ("Deena") Chapple Gardner, born on May 31, 1927, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 92, in San Antonio.
Deena was the only child born in San Antonio to Sylvia and Kirby Chapple, was raised by her Mother in San Antonio, and graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1944. Realizing the importance of a college education, Deena enrolled in U.T. Austin, lived with a dear cousin, and graduated from U.T. Austin in 1948, with a bachelor degree in Business Administration. Deena then began flying for American Airlines, the Dallas to New York route. Deena was exceptionally attractive, and an admirer would fly her routes just to talk to her! This admirer introduced her to Thomas Rayburn Gardner ("Tommy"). Deena and Tommy (the Judge's son, as Deena would say) married in 1950 - she had to quit flying because in those days, if you were married, you couldn't be a stewardess! Deena and Tom resided in Austin where they had four children. In the late 50's and early 60's, Deena worked for Texas Senator George Parkhouse from Dallas, in between raising her four children. When husband Thomas R. Gardner started his real estate appraisal business, Deena worked with him and son Derry. Deena also volunteered for over 30 years for the St. David's Hospital Auxiliary, and was an avid U.T. Baseball fan, holding season tickets until she and Tom retired and moved to Blanco in 2000. Deena remained in Blanco until 2017, when she moved to San Antonio.
Deena is predeceased by her parents, and her husband, Thomas R. Gardner who passed away in 2012. Deena is survived by her four children, Sandra Southwell (Steve), Susan Pierce, (Danny), Derry Thomas Gardner (Kimberly), and Sally Scheuer (Paul); eight grandchildren – Melissa Ann Southwell (Scott Hopkins), Teresa Kay Southwell, Stephanie Southwell Thompson (Drew), Andrew Pierce (Courtney), Natalie Pierce Nelson (Jonathan), Christopher Scheuer, Cody Scheuer, and Cooper Scheuer; along with four great grandchildren – Austin Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Hannah Southwell, and Skylar Pierce. Deena is also survived by her cousin Frank Severn of Austin, and brother-in- law Dr. James Harris Gardner of Leander. A celebration and service will be held at Madison Estates, 8645 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, Texas 78240 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Longhorn Foundation at P.O. Box 7399, Austin, Texas 78713, with a notation of "In memory of Willowdyne Gardner". Deena and Tom are now busy watching the World Series!
Arrangements by
Weed-Corley-Fish
Funeral Home,
Austin, Texas
(512) 452-8811.
Remembrances
may be shared online at
www.wcfish.com.