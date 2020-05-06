WILMA B. KUBENKA
1928 - 2020
Wilma B. Kubenka went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020 at the age of 91.Wilma was born on July 2, 1928 to Frank and Norma Seidel in Moulton, TX. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and loyal friend that will be dearly missed by all.She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved Husband of nearly 65 years, Eugene E. Kubenka. Survivors include her son Ken Kubenka, four sisters, 1 brother and many nieces, nephews and extended family.Visitation will be held Friday, May 8th from 10am to 12pm at Sunset Funeral Home.The Funeral service will follow at 12pm.Wilma will be laid to rest with her husband at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theAlzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or www.alz.org.


Published in Express-News on May 6, 2020.
