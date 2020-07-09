Wilma Boyd passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, peacefully at home and is now free with our Heavenly Father. Wilma was born March 17, 1926, in Hico, Texas, to Luther and Annie (Roberson) Jaggars, who has preceded her in death along with her brother, Ralph Jaggars and sister, Velma Sue Bennett and most recently her husband of 68 years, Thomas Franklin Boyd. Thomas, born September 7th, 1922, in San Antonio, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, peacefully at home. Thomas spent only a couple of weeks without his beloved wife and will now join her for eternity with their Savior, Jesus Christ. Preceding both Thomas and Wilma in death were his parents Horace F. and Etta (Tannenberger) Boyd. Both are survived by their nephews and nieces Rick Jaggars, Kathy Covey, Mick Jaggars, Tim Jaggars, Shirleen Glidewell, and David Bennett.

Wilma had a successful career of 48 years at Southwestern Bell receiving many accolades. When she retired, she began a new career fulfilling her love of animals by becoming a goat rancher and caring for the many cats around the neighborhood. She and Tom developed great relationships with neighbors and spent their last years among those who loved them in the Spring Branch community. Tom served in World War II as a radar repairman and opened his own TV and radio repair shop in San Antonio, TX until retirement, upon which he joined Wilma running the goat ranch in Spring Branch. Viewing and services for both Tom and Wilma will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10:30/11:30 AM at Porter Loring Mortuary North and graveside services at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Wilma and Tom loved cats and had a special place for them in their hearts developing a strong relationship with Animal Rescue Connections. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in their memory at animalrescueconnections.org. online or by mail to Animal Rescue Connections, P.O. Box 239 Bulverde, TX 78163

