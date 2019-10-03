|
Wilma June Insall, age 92, passed away October 1, 2019 in New Braunfels, TX. She was born in San Antonio, TX on June 23, 1927 to Wilma & Johnie "Mur" Connally.
June has been recognized as a leader in many ways since she was her high school class president, volleyball team captain, editor of the school newspaper and Salutatorian of her graduating class. She served as PTA President and Carnival Chair at the kids schools and worked as a stenographer for the Veterans Administration. She ended her professional career as an Executive Assistant to the Chief of Psychiatry at the Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio.
June's interest in civic and political affairs found her working as precinct judge and delegate to political conventions as well as serving as a census taker.
Over the years, she and husband, Herman, when retired, enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, square dancing, and selling their homemade crafts. In their off time, they could be found hanging out in their vacation home in Goose Island, Texas.
June had a green thumb and could always be found in her garden. She loved beautiful flowers and enjoyed her vegetables. She received many compliments as well as awards for her beautiful yard. June played dominoes (42) like a shark even if it was against her grandchildren. She instilled the same competitive spirit and love of the game in all her family and friends. She was a voracious reader and regularly kept up with the local and national news. June was very intelligent, a member of MENSA, and often proved that fact by getting into friendly debates.
June was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. She reared three children in San Antonio. After becoming an empty nester she frequently looked after her grandkids and also fostered newborns headed to their adoptive families. She always made sure to make herself available to her friends and family. After living in San Antonio for most of her life, at the age of 82, June relocated to Bedford, Texas and spent the last 10 years of her life there.
June filled her 92 years with a lot of fun, a lot of love, and a lot of worship in her Lord. June lived her Christian faith and loved leading people to Christ. While living in San Antonio, she and Herman attended church at Christ Redeemer and later at Alamo City Christian Fellowship Church. She was ever a faithful servant to the Lord.
Mrs. Insall was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Insall.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Moore, Michael Insall & wife Kathy and Sandy Huddleston & husband David; grandchildren, Mark South, Michael South, Shawn Insall, Sarah Sarha, Christy Cardenas, Amy Hodge and Leigh Dubose; step-grandchildren, Susan Ruiz and Julia Christian; great-grandchildren, Gavin South, Aidan South, Hudson Cardenas, William Hodge, Zoe Ruiz, Caitlyn Christian and Samuel Christian; sisters, Peggy Honeycutt and Jo Ann Bernard; many loving nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The Graveside Service will be 9 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of one's choice and/or the .