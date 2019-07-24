Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1300 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
1932 - 2019
Wilmer Edwards Obituary
April 26, 1932 - July 16, 2019
Mrs. Wilmer Edwards, 87 of Austin, died, Tuesday, July 16th. She was born in Webberville, TX on April 26, 1932, a daughter or George and Olivia Clark.


The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. You can view this service live by going to:https://livestream
.com/accounts/7325565/
wilmerroberts. Attendees of the Celebration Service are ask to wear Purple/Silver. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered to 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, Friday, July 26th 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Edwards family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Express-News on July 24, 2019
