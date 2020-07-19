Wilson McKinney was born in Mexico City, D.F. to Rev. Richmond & Mary Wilson McKinney on February 22, 1942 and proceeded to serve the United States Army for 26 years as an intelligence Officer in Washington and Vietnam, Army Reserve, and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He worked as a Journalist in 1970 and won awards in '71 and '73 in associated press competitions. He worked for the San Antonio Express-News as a business editor as well as an assistant city editor for several years and was a ruling elder at Memorial Presbyterian Church in San Marcos, Texas. He also held the 2011 chair in the Southern Texas Archaeological Association. Mr. McKinney was also an accomplished writer having published "Fred Carrasco: The Heroin Merchant" in 1975. He was very much involved in several social events, especially his favorite hobby- dancing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Richmond & Mary Wilson McKinney and are now united in heaven.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carla O. McKinney; his children Ian McKinney along with his daughters, Aileen McKinney (Ken Roberts) and Ruthann Shockley; his grandchildren Sean & Brooke Roberts, Eric Roberts, Blake & Christina Shockley; great-grandchildren, Henley Roberts & Emery Roberts; his children's mother Berta Ramos and his siblings Tom McKinney (Gale), Ross McKinney; as well as nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary for immediate family only. Mr. McKinney's services will be live-streamed on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM and 1:45 PM. You may find a link within his obituary page at www.porterloring.com. All condolence and respects can be sent C/O Porter Loring 1101 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, TX, 78212 in lieu of attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 407 N. Calaveras, San Antonio, Texas 78207.

