Winifred (Winnie) Agnes Preusser Henry passed away on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020, at age 92. She was born on April 8th, 1928, in San Antonio, Texas, to Robert and Hedwig (Sobieski) Preusser who preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were her loving husband of 36 years, Walter P. (Buddy) Henry; son, Lawrence Henry; sisters, Lucille Epp, Beatrice Mason, Estelle Gavlick and brother, Robert Preusser.

Survivors include her children Kathleen Molina (Ceasar), Michael Henry (Kay), Susan Henry-Holzman (Robert), Christopher Henry and Steven Henry (Stacey); grandchildren Matthew (Melissa), Samantha (Brandon), Melissa, Marc, Alexa (Matt), Bobby, Allie, Drew, Tommy, Devin; great grandchildren Adin, Chase, Kinzie and Charlotte Winifred. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews along with many friends.

Winifred Henry was a devout Catholic and a life long member of St Cecilia's Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and good friends. She was a great cook and enjoyed family dinners that she held weekly for many years. She loved gardening, birdwatching and trips to the Texas coast with family. She always looked forward to spending Thanksgiving reconnecting with her extended family. Christmas cookie baking with her was a highlight of every year for her daughters and granddaughters. She very much enjoyed attending school and sporting events that involved her children and grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church located at 125 W. Whittier, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 am, Rosary at 11:00 am and Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. A private interment for family only will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, the ALS Association of San Antonio or a charity of your choice.

